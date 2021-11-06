DANVILLE — The Blue Map is staying in Cold Springs.
The Eagles won their second straight Class 1A/2A state cross country title and third in four years on Saturday, dominating the field at the Oakville Indian Mounds.
Reagan Parris led the way, posting a time of 19:51.85 to earn the individual crown. Macie Huffstutler (second), Paizley Whitlow (third) and Claire Huffstutler (ninth) finished in the top 10 as well, while Ava Akridge (48th) provided the final counting time for the Blue and Gold.
Cold Springs registered 49 points, well ahead of runner-up Bayshore Christian (86).
Ethan Edgeworth, meanwhile, garnered his second consecutive individual title following a dominant performance in the 1A/2A boys race.
The sophomore speedster crossed the finish line in a time of 15:53.67 — more than a minute quicker than the second-place runner.
Cold Springs’ boys (86) placed runner-up behind Bayshore Christian (61) and took home a Red Map.
Quotes of Note: “Early in the week, we had a lot of nerves. But we just told ourselves we weren’t going to be anxious. For me, it was a pretty good time. I really wanted to win, and I’m glad I did. I was trying to get a new PR, but those don’t happen every week. I’m excited for indoor and outdoor track.” — Edgeworth
Quotes of Note: “It was amazing. I can’t even process that I won and we won. I’ve worked so hard, and the team has worked so hard. Coming back from my injury, it was a little rough. But I did what I could do, and I won. It was amazing the amount of girls we had in the top 10. We’re only losing one senior, so we want to come back next year and do it again.” — Parris
See below for local capsules. Top 15 runners in each division earn All-State honors.
Varsity Boys
Class 1A/2A
Team: Cold Springs
Place: First
Top Runners: Ethan Edgeworth (first), Jayden Allred (fifth), Justin Caffee (12th), Josiah Walker (21st), Blake Belcher (65th)
Class 3A
Team: Holly Pond
Place: Fifth
Top Runners: Travis Barnett (fifth), Christopher Putman (sixth), Joshua Putman (37th), Matthew Putman (59th), Kohl Horton (77th)
Team: St. Bernard
Place: Sixth
Top Runners: Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (29th), Cole Bissot (39th), Abel Morris (48th), Sean Daly (62nd), Parker Guthery (65th)
Class 5A
Team: Fairview
Top Runners: Alex England (10th)
Team: West Point
Top Runners: Trynt Allen (41st), Rene Moreno-Tovar (69th), Hayden Jones (90th)
Class 6A
Team: Cullman
Place: Fourth
Top Runners: Troy Adkison (11th), Andrue Barnett (14th), Nicholas Wood (16th), William Nichols (28th), Harold Sheffield (75th)
Varsity Girls
Class 1A/2A
Team: Cold Springs
Place: First
Top Runners: Reagan Parris (first), Macie Huffstutler (second), Paizley Whitlow (third), Claire Huffstutler (ninth), Ava Akridge (48th)
Class 3A
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Ninth
Top Runners: Blakely Baggett (22nd), Caroline Lamoureux (45th), Lila Sellers (86th), Violet Adams (87th), Abigail Kusz (95th)
Team: St. Bernard
Top Runners: Madi Kerber (eighth)
Team: Vinemont
Top Runners: Kendall Harbison (27th)
Class 5A
Team: Fairview
Top Runners: Carrington Chambers (45th)
Team: West Point
Top Runners: KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril (68th), Kali Marsh (76th)
Class 6A
Team: Cullman
Place: 16th
Top Runners: Grace Thompson (75th), Addison Vogelaar (95th), Bella Caretti (97th), Mabry Free (147th), Clare Martin (151st)
