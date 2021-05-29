Sometime, at least once, during this three-day weekend, stop a moment and give thanks.
As you hover over the barbecue, wade into the lake or just enjoy not reporting to work on a Monday, remember. Remember those who died in battle, who made the ultimate sacrifice, so you could have these simple pleasures.
Say a prayer of thanks. If you know their names, say them aloud. It is through the remembering that they remain among us. If you drive down Hwy. 31, notice the flags placed in their honor. If you have the time - and you should take the time whether you have it or not - stop and look at the names on the crosses placed in their memory by the VFW.
Say a prayer for their loved ones. Honor the sacrifice they made as well, the loss of a son, father, daughter, sister, mother, brother. Think of the many moments, big and small, they endured without that person there to celebrate with or offer consolation.
Memorial Day is about remembering and honoring those who gave their all. We are the land of the free because of the brave men and women who don those uniforms and fight for our country. Take a moment - or more - to acknowledge their sacrifice.
