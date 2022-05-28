It’s easy to think of Monday, May 31, as the unofficial beginning of summer. Easy, but wrong.
It’s not that many of us don’t view Memorial Day as the onset of the grilling, sun-soaking, outdoor season — it is, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that — but if that’s where we stop, then we don’t have it right.
Since the beginning of America’s history, more than 1 million people have died serving our nation. Memorial Day is for them — for those who made the ultimate sacrifice to make our nation safer, a little more compassionate and a lot more secure. They did it for their families, their friends, for those they love, and they did it for the rest of us, too.
Monday is day to honor that depth of sacrifice, to recall the words of John 15:13, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life his friends.”
More than a remembrance, though, Memorial Day presents a challenge to us all. If someone who we never met gave their life for us, can we not, in our own way, work to make the world safer, more compassionate and secure?
We can. We must. We owe a debt of gratitude to those who died defending us. Working to make the world a little better for all is a good start in repaying that obligation.