While the origin of the quote may not be as auspicious as we laud it today, the role of a newspaper in “comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable” is one that has been recognized as vital in protecting democracy. It’s also a quote that can’t come to its full fruition in places where media is controlled by disinformation from, or lack of access to, government (look no further than Russia).
Which brings us to Sunshine Week, this year running from March 13-19.
According to the American Society of News Editors, Sunshine Week launched “in 2005 as a national initiative to promote a dialogue about the importance of open government and freedom of information. The weeklong celebration is held every March to coincide with the March 16 birthday of James Madison, the father of the U.S. Constitution and a key advocate of the Bill of Rights. Participants have included print, broadcast and digital media outlets; government officials at all levels; schools and universities; nonprofit and civic organizations; libraries and archivists; and individuals interested in the public’s right to know.”
Why Madison? “Madison eloquently expressed the guarantees in the Bill of Rights, in particular in the freedoms of religion, speech, and of the press protected by the First Amendment,” according to The American Presidency Project. “He understood the value of information in a democratic society, as well as the importance of its free and open dissemination. He believed that through the interaction of the government and its citizens, facilitated by a free press and open access to information, the government could be most responsive to the people it serves.”
Here in Cullman County, we know a thing or two about the importance of keeping government transparent and accessible to the public. We’ve seen what can happen in the shadows. Or during “executive sessions.”
This is why spotlights such as Sunshine Week are so important. The only way the public can be assured that public business is conducted fairly and legally is if the public and news organizations, and especially newspapers which closely track government operations, get to report on a process that is open before all.
In the United States we have a right to unfiltered information — not only information which a governmental body deems “good for us.”
A refusal to disclose records or stating the something is “off the record” without mutual consent is contrary to the public’s right to know.
Let the sunshine in.
