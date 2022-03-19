It is undeniable that the global pandemic has left, and is leaving, permanent scars on many, many families. Less persisting marks will remain until time softens the focus: Fewer Zoom meetings, sharing important milestones, face-to-face chats that don’t involve FaceTime.
But through all we have experienced and endured during the past two years, there is yet something we have learned that should continue to guide us going forward.
Like the pandemic, the war in Ukraine has taught us many things. One of the most pressing of these is the importance of factual information. Today, millions of people in Russia are being misled through the information disseminated by their government.
In the United States, we have laws from the national to the local governing the public’s right to know what our officials are doing. Indeed, this week, Sunshine Week, has been a time to highlight those rights.
Because of the pandemic, governments had to quickly learn how to not run afoul of public information laws by providing access to their inner workings without threatening public health. One of the best solutions to come from this has been the live streaming and recording of public meetings. Suddenly, open meetings were no longer relegated to only those who had physical access in terms of time and mobility. All of us now have wide access to watch our government in action.
Now that we are not filling hospital beds with nearly as many COVID-19 patients as we were a year ago, and now that more public venues are open, it could be tempting for governments to revert to their former course of action — live public meetings sans the streaming.
This would be not only a mistake, but a step backward in providing public access to the representative decisions made on our behalf every day.
Yes, there are technological challenges and economic considerations involved. As it stands today, live streaming public meetings may not be perfect — but it will keep us on the road to becoming a more perfect Union.
