The COVID-19 pandemic and its myriad variations has been anathema to much of our society, community and general way of life, but one thing it has done is to force us to connect in new and unique ways that can actually be productive.
At the top of that list is live streaming local government meetings.
Every two or four years, depending on local voting cycles, incumbents and candidates alike are prone to promote open and transparent government.
Newspapers every day, but especially on March 16 — Freedom of Information Day — support and encourage an open and transparent government.
Today, local government has never been more open or more accessible.
For the past two years the global pandemic has compelled us to be creative in keeping the wheels of governance on the bus, and live streaming whether by Zoom or masked and socially distanced has allowed the public a front row seat to watch that governance in motion. And while government bodies have long been obligated to allow in-person access to its inner workings, the ability to live stream — and record — public meetings for off-time viewing means that the transparency and accountability fundamental to effective government has been dramatically enhanced. And, video capabilities such as automatic close captioning increases community engagement from sectors of the community that may have been previously disenfranchised due to disability.
In other words, local government live streaming is a good idea — and such a good one that it should be made a tenet of open government access.
Today, as the pandemic begins to wane in some quarters, or perhaps more due to COVID-19 fatigue, local governments that have been live streaming and recording for months are considering going back to in-person meeting only. This is exactly the wrong course for those bodies to take. Yes, live streaming is an expense and can be technologically daunting, but the dividends of a working resident being able to view a Tuesday morning council meeting outweigh the costs and challenges.
COVID-19 has taught us many harsh lessons during the past two years. Opening governmental meetings is one of those, and something we can learn from.
