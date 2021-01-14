We agree with Gov. Kay Ivey when she suggested Rep. Mo Brooks should be held accountable.
We agree with our Republican governor when she said that Brooks does not speak for all the people of Alabama.
In fact, Brooks has given the people of Alabama a black eye.
He has been an embarrassment to our state and to the Alabama Republican Party.
Most importantly, Brooks has assaulted our democracy.
It is no wonder that two of his colleagues in Congress have called for his censure.
Brooks bears his share of the blame of inciting rioters who stormed the Capitol.
He has doubled down on comments that he made during the pro Trump rally that fueled the insurrection and is completely unapologetic.
As he and his colleagues were scurried to a secure location in the moments of terror at the Capitol, fearing for their lives, Brooks learned absolutely nothing.
At first he blamed antifa, then he said it was “patriots” infiltrated by antifa and then he blamed good people “forced” into violence because of the election process.
No one was forced into violence. They may have been drawn to it, goaded into it, but no one was forced.
Yes, it is for good reason his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives want to hold him accountable.
This has nothing to do with being a Republican or a Democrat.
It has everything to do with our democracy and our core values as a nation.
Violence, and an attempt at the forceful overthrow of the government, is not how we settle our differences.
In American we settle our political differences at the ballot box.
That is what happened in the U.S. presidential election and that is what should happen if Brooks is not removed from office, does not resign and eventually seeks reelection. The people of Alabama, specifically Alabama Republicans in his Congressional district, should speak up at the ballot box and send Brooks packing.
