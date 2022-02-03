Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.