Round and round we go, and where we stop — apparently only a few know.
North Alabama is home to a plethora of traffic patterns, but two specific arrangements seem to cause more confusion than others — roundabouts and four-way stops.
With Limestone County on the verge of adding a second traffic circle — a $3.6 million Alabama Department of Transportation project on Highway 251 — to its current roundabout on Lindsay Lane, concerns have been raised that drivers aren’t exactly fluent in how to navigate a pattern consisting of yield signs and multiple access points.
While this isn’t surprising — ALDOT itself offers a 125-page manual on the planning, design and operations of traffic circles (https://www.dot.state.al.us/publications/Design/pdf/TrafficSafetyOp/RoundaboutPlanningDesignOpManual.pdf) — an ounce of prevention is in order in the form of a review of the DOT rules for traveling on roundabouts.
First, the rule we all learned before obtaining a driver’s license, “yield to the right,” doesn’t work in traffic circles. At roundabouts, the traffic circulates counter-clockwise and moves toward vehicles at the yield line. Drivers should always yield at the entry to circulating traffic. In practice, that means yield to traffic from the left, just as when you are entering a freeway or turning right at a red traffic signal.
Second, turn signals should be used in a roundabout. This lets other drivers waiting to enter know your intentions.
Third, roundabouts are not like four-way stops (more on this in a moment) in that there is not a taking of turns among drivers. Vehicle operators should enter the roundabout when there is a safe gap in the traffic flow.
Fourth, sometimes yield signs are yield signs and sometimes they are stop signs. Where there is a lot of traffic, drivers may have to stop at a yield sign and wait for a safe gap before proceeding. If that safe gap already exists, drivers do not have to stop — but should enter slowly enough so they can stop if necessary.
Fifth, use good judgment in deciding what constitutes a “safe gap.” Weather conditions and traffic flow are determining factors.
Sixth, if you are a driver in a roundabout, you can slow down enough to let someone else enter, but you should never stop in a roundabout once you have passed the yield sign line and are actually in the traffic circle.
Seventh, despite the sixth rule above, it’s important that you maintain a safe distance from other vehicles in the roundabout — just in case the driver in front of you becomes confused and does stop. Don’t attempt to pass a stopped driver.
Eighth, if a driver in front of you at the yield sign seems timid upon entering … be patient.
Ninth, this might be obvious, but we’ll say it here: Drivers cannot cross to the center island.
Tenth, if a roundabout is wide enough, drivers should pull as far to the right as possible when an emergency vehicle needs to get through. If not, clear the intersection as quickly and safely as possible and pull off to the side past the roundabout.
Fortunately, the rules for navigating a four-way stop — something we have an abundance of in Limestone, Cullman and other North Alabama counties — is more concise and direct.
First, the first to arrive gets to go first. If you arrive first at the intersection, come to a complete stop and then proceed. If another driver arrives first, they get to go first.
Second, if two vehicles arrive and stop at the same time, the driver on the right has the right of way. This rule also works is there’s confusion about who got there first.
Third, if you and another driver arrive at an intersection directly across from one another, and neither driver is turning, you can both travel forward at the same time because you won’t cross each other’s path. This is why turn signals are vital.
Fourth, if two cars arrive directly across from each other at the same time, and both are making turns, the car turning left yields to the one turning right.
As with all traffic patterns, including roundabouts, four-way stops, bypass lanes or right-turn access lanes, rules are important, but so are common sense tips from the “Stop and Go Driving School”: communicate with your turn signals, proceed with caution, don’t drive aggressively and always give people the benefit of the doubt.
Safe travels Cullman County.
