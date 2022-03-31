The global pandemic has done monumental grief to scores of families, and this literal truth is hitting close to home in North Alabama.
Shortages of materials, labor and shipping have all converged to create abnormally long wait times for gravestones. Across the nation and here in Cullman county, what would have been a matter of weeks 14 months ago, is now more than a year as families work toward closure in putting their loved ones to rest.
Coming on the heels of years-long lockdowns that prevented us from seeing those we hold dear face-to-face, and in many cases, not being there in their finals days or even attend a public funeral, this couldn’t have come at a worst time as families begin to reunite with noticeable gaps at dining tables and gatherings.
Professionals tell us that one way we begin to feel the relief from the mourning and sadness of losing someone we love is through our senses, and for much of the pandemic the seeing, touching and getting to say goodbye was denied us. Now that we can finally visit a gravesite, even if a bit apprehensively, it can still feel empty without the final resolution of a physical marker.
Like so much we have had to endure during these past few years, there is no one culprit to point at for this production situation. But we do know who, beyond the families, is bearing the brunt of the directed emotion: those who manage our final arrangements.
This, then, is a good time to thank our funeral home directors and staffs and gravestone producers— already inordinately overwhelmed — for the patience, caring and understanding they show to us during our worst of times. This is especially true, and due, in our own small communities, where you are as likely to see that person in the grocery story as you are in a funeral home.
