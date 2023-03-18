Congratulations Cullman Times on recently winning so many awards (March 8, “The Cullman Times wins journalism awards”: www.cullmantimes.com/cnhi_network/the-cullman-times-earns-top-journalism-awards/article_d86e3762-a80d-5e08-9c74-7a03de135594.html),
I was especially glad to see that Benjamin Bullard got the recognition he so very much deserves. I have long admired and enjoyed his writing. I couldn’t figure out how to describe his style, but the judges captured it perfectly: “strong active writing that is focused and lucid, that gets to the point while avoiding jargon and cliches.” He can pack so much information into a sentence, yet the meaning is always clear and he never loses the reader. I subscribe to The Cullman Times because I believe in a strong, local newspaper, and I appreciate that you present “both sides” in your news and editorials. I know we live in a very conservative area, but I appreciate common sense, thoughtful editorials on guns and other topics.
Keep up the good work. You are needed and appreciated.
Hazel Heinze
Vinemont
