I am writing to express my concern about an award that has been named the “Kamikaze Award” at the Cullman County Drone Wars, May 5.
As some may know, the term “kamikaze” is historically associated with suicide attacks carried out by the Japanese military during World War II. It is deeply concerning that such a term would be used to name an award, particularly in a time when cultural sensitivity and inclusivity are of utmost importance.
While I understand that the intent behind the award may not have been to offend or upset anyone, the use of such a term can be hurtful and insensitive to those who may have been personally affected by the events of World War II. Additionally, it perpetuates harmful stereotypes and contributes to the normalization of violent language.
