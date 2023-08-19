A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 19, 2023 @ 4:17 pm
I had the pleasure of hearing a very gifted musician at Cullman Shopping Center on April 5, 2023.
The man is a musical genius. His music was a gift to us all. I hope he returns often. We all want to publicly thank him.
