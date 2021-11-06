Once again our city has flourished as we celebrated Oktoberfest. Many thanks to the CULLMAN City Council, the Park and Recreation Board, and especially to Nancy Clemmons Moore for delivering the beautiful mum flower pots to local businesses and churches. The combined efforts of local citizens always make the Fall of the year very uplifting for our sometimes downtrodden spirits. Many thanks to all who work to keep our city so beautiful!
Can’t wait for our Christmas season with all its many decorations and storefront displays to lend that magic feeling to young and old alike. Especially looking forward to Sportsman Lake’s annual display of lights. Last years drive- thru was as spectacular as any in larger cities. Thanks to the workers and volunteers who spend countless hours setting up the lights.
Long awaited theater programs promise entertaining hours for the coming winter months, if they are like last week’s musical program, ‘Songs from Broadway’. Wallace State’s singers and dancers put on a spectacular evening of dancing and musical lyrics. I was exhausted when I left the theater- their energy and enthusiasm wore me out!!
And I am looking forward to our Church communities’ religious musical offerings. ‘The Reason for the Season’, the Birth of Jesus Christ, needs to be first and foremost, especially as we end this terrible year. The Good Lord willing, we all can experience a better 2022!
(P.S. - Thanks, too, for the wonderful magazines the Times puts out about our city and county citizens and events. It is so colorful and well written -always discover some place or crafty folks whom I did not know. But I also have to say that I miss your former magazine
‘Faith and Family’, as it highlighted religious activities, events and folks who are making a positive influence in our neighborhoods. Does anyone else miss that publication? If so, flood the Times with your response so their advertisers will know how much the booklet meant to everyone!
