I want to pass on my sincere gratitude to Nick Johnston for his photo of the Cullman Bearcats taking the field in todays edition of the Times. This touched my heart. I spent 18 years teaching at Cullman City Schools and both my kids graduated from CHS. My son played football and my daughter played on the CHS Band drum line. Those years at CHS served them well in both academics and opportunities in leadership. Both are now career USARMY Officers. I have always attributed a major part of their successes to the support of their teachers, coaches and our Cullman community.
Nick, you captured a very significant moment that showed me that patriotism and and high standards of excellence are alive and well in Cullman. I look forward to sharing this photo with my kids. Thank you for your hard work and talent — and keep taking great shots.
