There is no good reason for parents not to immunize their children.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month.
Safe and effective vaccines are available to protect adults and children alike against potentially life-threatening diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, meningococcal disease, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, shingles, measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chicken pox).
Meningococcal disease is a serious bacterial illness that affects the brain and the spinal cord. Meningitis can cause shock, coma and death within hours of the first symptoms.
All states allow for medical exemptions for vulnerable children that might be more susceptible to serious side effects or reactions.
There is no science whatsoever to support outlandish claims that vaccines are somehow related to infant mortality, autism or other conditions.
Immunizations are both safe and effective, and public health officials have told us this repeatedly.
