Mississippi ranks seventh in the nation for pet ownership, according to the World Population Review.
Given what we continue to see at local human societies, our state probably ranks even higher in the number of irresponsible pet owners.
Last month, both the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society took in about 200 unwanted pets each, putting enormous pressure on their space and resources.
Some pets are surrendered because their owners are no longer able to care for them, but the majority are strays. While neither facilities are “no-kill” shelters, both work hard to avoid euthanasia by placing a heavy emphasis on adoption.
The proliferation of unwanted pets is particularly high in the South and Southwest. In fact, in the Northeast, adoptable pets are in such high demand that many shelters there bring adoptable pets in from the South. For 11 years now, Macon resident Jeanette Unruh has been working with a Massachusetts shelter to provide pets to New Englanders, transporting hundreds and hundreds of pets to Massachusetts.
The stubborn refusal to have pets spayed/neutered has created a crisis of unwanted pets. Having your pet spayed and neutered should be considered a basic responsibility for pet owners, just like food, water and shelter.
That so many pet owners refuse to accept that responsibility is disheartening. It borders on animal abuse when a pet is simply abandoned or dumped off at a shelter.
So, please, have your pet spayed/neutered. Not only will it help curb overpopulation, but studies show animals that have been spayed/neutered lead healthier, happier lives.
Also, if you’re in the market for a pet, please consider adopting from our shelters, which will provide you a healthy pet that has been spayed/neutered and support their mission.
