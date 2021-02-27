Service. Flexibility. Teamwork. Leadership. Love.
Those five words are just the beginning of a long list of traits that are instrumental to being someone who positively impacts our future generations.
The Cullman County School System serves more than 9,200 students across 29 campuses. I, along with the 1,200 other employees who come to work every day have a duty to make sure each of those 9,200 young lives grow into successful members of the community.
It is a calling, and I am so thankful for everyone who is involved in every step… from that teary-eyed first day of Kindergarten to the return of those teary eyes when our young adults flip those tassels on graduation night.
To say the events of the past year have been unexpected, difficult, and different is a shock to no-one. We all have lost loved ones, friends, and in some cases co-workers to something that was virtually unknown just a year ago.
Our employees have stepped up, went above and beyond, and continue to work so hard - all while battling loss, grief, change, and challenge – as we prepare our students for the future.
My coworkers deserve to be called heroes every day of the year, but this year, they are definitely superheroes. It is a pleasure to work with these superheroes, and I want them all to know how much I appreciate their service, flexibility, teamwork, leadership, and love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.