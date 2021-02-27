The last 12 months have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience created by a worldwide pandemic. Our students and teachers have been at the forefront of the impact created by COVID-19.
No other time in history has seen the number of students impacted by school closures when accounting for the level of schooling today. From the onset, Cullman City Schools teachers have been amazing as they, like many others, have become so much more than a classroom teacher.
They have championed our students to hang in there, held countless online learning sessions, wrote students’ letters, made phone calls, and even socially distanced visits in cars. In the beginning, teachers were given about three days’ advance notice that schools would close for an undetermined amount of time. Immediately, they rallied to ensure students had the support they needed academically as well as emotionally. As weeks turned into months our teachers responded with numerous ideas and created opportunities to engage students. In the greatest of uncertainties, they tried to provide opportunities even though the guidelines were ever-changing. While students and teachers saw many traditional activities that occur in our spring semester removed for fear of spreading the virus, many provided new methods for students to learn, participate, and be recognized.
As we transitioned back to in-person learning in the fall of 2020 our school and classrooms looked very different. Our teachers have continued to serve students in the greatest ways to make sure they continue to learn and grow. While things have not always been perfect, our teachers have been. They have performed multiple jobs throughout this year beyond being a teacher as they have assisted students in meeting all their needs.
Cullman City Schools is blessed to have the best teachers, support staff, and leaders. Their diligence in protecting our students while continuing to teach them is evident as we move beyond a full year of working through this pandemic.
Our students, families, and community look forward to returning to “normal” school as we have increasing vaccines and decreasing cases of COVID-19 but will realize one day in the future the true blessing it has been to have the teachers of Cullman City Schools serve them during this difficult time.
