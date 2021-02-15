“Alice laughed. 'There's no use trying,' she said. 'One can't believe impossible things.'
'I daresay you haven't had much practice,' said the Queen. 'When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast." - Lewis Carroll, "Alice Through the Looking Glass"
The Queen of Hearts has nothing on Marjorie Taylor Greene when it comes to believing impossible things. The freshman representative of North Georgia's 14th district has believed a whole slew of crazy theories, including that Jewish space lasers started the California Camp Fire.
Greene has been delusional in her denials, espousing that a plane never crashed into the Pentagon on 9-11 and that mass school shootings were nothing more than staged events. Violence, per se, apparently doesn’t offend her, though, as she has liked comments on her Facebook page when they advocated violence against Democrats, including the shooting of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Her extreme views and apparent support of violence led the House to take action. In a speech shortly before Democrats and 11 Republican voted to rescind her committee assignments earlier this month, Greene admitted that, like Alice, she followed QAnon down a rabbit hole where she "was allowed to believe things that weren’t true."
It was too little, too late.
It's important to note that Greene talked about these conspiracy theories and shared her anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim viewpoints long before she was elected.
Her thoughts were not hidden; she posted them on the internet. She was considered a "fringe" candidate by some, up against a solid conservative, neurosurgeon Dr. John Cowan in the Aug. 11 runoff election in the Republican Primary.
But then-President Trump called her a "rising star." That's all the evidence voters in her Georgia district needed that she was the right candidate for them.
This underscores a point worth repeating. It is extremely important that voters do what they can to become informed about candidates before casting their votes. Had more voters in Georgia's 14th congressional district done so, they likely would have seen her videos and blog posts and seen her often- wacky beliefs.
After the vote to strip her of her committee assignments, Greene called those who had voted to oust her "morons" and complained that now her constituents in her North Georgia district were without a voice.
On that point, Greene is right. Though she can and likely will continue to say whatever comes to her mind, no matter how ludicrous, all she can offer her constituents in the House now is a vote from the floor as a member of the minority party. Because of her controversial assertions before and after the election, she's not someone with whom most other legislators - even some in her own party - will want to work with.
It turns out a vote for Greene was a wasted vote. It didn't have to be that way. Cowan holds the same beliefs on abortion, the Second Amendment, and smaller government that Greene does. He would have won the general election as easily as Greene did - the district is strongly Republican - and could have been a voice of influence in a Congress where political parties are going to have to work together to get anything done.
Instead, voters have discovered they elected to Congress a woman who would have been welcome at the Mad Hatter's tea party. This was no "bait and switch." As impossible as it is to believe, they got exactly what they voted for - a fringe candidate always on the verge of unraveling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.