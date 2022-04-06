Elected officials let constituents down on lottery vote
Once again our state legislators have put their ‘interests’ ahead of their state’s individuals by not letting us vote on the proposed lottery/gambling issues. Everyone touts our state as being so progressive, according to political ads on tv… well, we’ll just continue to drive to Tennessee, Georgia or Mississippi and give them our lottery dollars and gambling money. Thanks, elected officials for letting your constituents down once again. I realize my opinion is not that of many Alabamians, but it truly is how I feel. I feel let down by our elected officials. Our wishes, or at least mine, don’t count for a hill of beans!! Elections are coming up and rest assured this matter and ‘who’ voted ‘how’ on allowing or not allowing the measure to come up will be important.
Commented
