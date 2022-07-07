As human beings, we are consumed with lists of “the best.” But in Cullman County, the topic of who’s on top is a bit more personal and a lot more important than typical click bait or water cooler chatter.
The Cullman Times Best of the Best is the county’s longest running contest, and with good reason. We all need recommendations in our daily lives, from finding a new dentist or pediatrician to the best bakery or financial planner, and when we turn for advice we turn to those we trust — those who have personally used the service providers or services themselves.
That’s why the annual Best of the Best is recognizably one of the best sources for information about our local “bests.” The winners in myriad categories, from automotive to retail — and you’d be hard-pressed to not find a welcomed niche in between — are chosen not by the newspaper, but by votes tallied from our neighbors, friends and relatives. In fact, newspaper employees and their relatives are prohibited to cast a ballot to ensure the integrity of the results.
At this point in the contest, the categories have been whittled down to the Top 3 in each, and your vote now carries additional weight because of that.
Have you had a great experience with a hair stylist, tanning salon or plumber? They’re likely on the list and they’re definitely someone whose services you’d want to share. Voting at this stage ends midnight July 13 and can be done either online at cullmantimes.com (you’ll see the logo on the homepage) or by paper ballots that were included in the July 6 newspaper, available at the paper’s office at 300 4th Ave. SE.