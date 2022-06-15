We leave behind Flag Day, June 14, for another year with information from a survey released that day by the homework learning platform Brainly: More than 30 percent of students don’t know that the American flag has 50 stars representing our nation’s 50 states.
We shouldn’t be surprised. The same study indicates that more than 53 percent of middle and high school students do not discuss Flag Day in their classrooms.
So, where are children to find the facts about their national flag? Maybe from our elected officials? But that’s not right, either. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser certainly was confused, herself, when she ordered 51-star American flags to be displayed along Pennsylvania Avenue ahead of Flag Day this year.
Of course, we already know the answer to this question. A student’s first and last teachers are his or her parents. Education begins at home, and preferably with the Pledge of Allegiance — before a 50-starred American flag.