Continuing in the vein of Independence Day this week, Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism is continuing to look for our votes concerning the direction that our county parks and recreation facilities should take over the next decade.
Several ideas were floated during a recent public meeting — an increase in theater, library services and pickleball among them — and with nothing off the table, department officials apparently hope that the future of our new facilities will be more than a walk in the park.
Already, Cullman County boasts a superior parks and recreation system, with the promise that “we have something for everyone.” But now, the department says, dream your dreams, fill your niche, give us ideas we haven’t thought of before.
There are no promises, of course, except for the one that ensures you won’t get a vote if you don’t use your voice to help shape the draft that will be included in the upcoming 10-year master plan.
Already, construction has begun on a new skatepark and there are serious considerations surrounding a new multipurpose civic complex.
Next steps could include your future visions. Additional forums soliciting parks suggestions from the public are in the works, parks officials promise.