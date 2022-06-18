The level of voter participation in primary runoffs certainly doesn’t approach the numbers of those voting in the initial primary, and we understand why.
Some of those races, such as the governor’s race this year in Alabama, have the potential to be resolved in the first round, while in others, there might not be a second chance to vote for your candidate of choice. Still, it’s important we show up at the polls on Tuesday.
For one thing, there are the customary good reasons for voting in a runoff: it’s your civic duty, you non-vote is likely brought up by friends and neighbors when you complain about who’s in office and, no vote — no say.
But really, one of the biggest reasons to vote in the runoffs is for the opportunity to take your place in history — something that people in 40 other states don’t get to do.
Ten states conduct runoff elections as part of a party nomination process: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Vermont (although only for tie votes). And those 10 states, Ballotpedia tells us, “trace their roots to the turn of the 20th century in the South.”
It began with the Democratic Party, which before using primaries, nominated candidates in conventions. But party splits (and in the case of Arkansas, in order to prevent Klu Klux Klan members winning small plurality votes), led to the use of the primary system. Or, as the National Conference of State Legislatures states, the new methods were to “encourage candidates to broaden their appeal to a wider range of voters, to reduce the likelihood of electing candidates who are at the ideological extremes of a party and to produce a nominee who may be more electable in the general electable in the general elections.”
“Now that the South is solidly Republican, the same issues still hold true,” the NCSL states.
Plurality voting, or winner-take-all, is the most common form of voting in the United Sates — this is by-and-large what the other 40 states do. But it’s not how we do it in the South, and it’s not how we do it in Alabama.
For it to work, we have to vote. Do your part. Add to the history of Alabama.