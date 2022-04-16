In a typical year, tax filing day would have been April 15. This year, in so many ways, is atypical. All of us have a short reprieve and temporary reset until Monday, April 18, to file our taxes.
This delay happens during years when federal holidays bump into the April 15 filing date. In 2022, that is Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington marking President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act. That act, freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area and ending slavery in the District of Columbia, was observed April 15. No federal employees at work that day meant no tax processing. So, a reprieve.
Given the state of the world — war, inflation, pandemic … we could go on — even a short break is welcome, but how much better that this one comes this weekend, during Easter.
A time for resurrection and rebirth in the Christian world, Easter marks a joyful end to the Lenten season of fasting and penitence.
No truer definitions of reprieve or reset could be closer to the mark.
We wish everyone in Cullman County a very happy Easter season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.