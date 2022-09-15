There’s surely a celebratory mood on Eva Road in Cullman today — and after nearly four decades, it’s well deserved.
While the highlight of Tuesday’s meeting of the Cullman City Council was about a subject most of us don’t think about unless it becomes a problem — waste water and sewage — an announcement that the city’s Waste Water Treatment Plant was recognized by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management as the best-operated waste water treatment facility in the state was welcomed by WWTP superintendent Jack Calloway and his staff.
But it’s welcomed by the rest of us, too. Waste water, much like turning on the tap or garbage collection, are municipal services we easily take for granted. Yet few services such as sewage, clean water or trash removal operate under such intense public scrutiny — you can download Cullman’s water quality report quicker than you can fill a glass with the results — or are as noted by its absence or failings.
Council member David Moss recalled that it’s been as long as 35 years since Cullman has had the honor of having the best waste water treatment facility in the state, and for the team making that happen, it’s been a long time in coming.
Today, we’ll say it for the record — you rightly deserve to be flushed with success.
