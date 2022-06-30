Keeping the wheels on the bus in today’s economic climate is a challenge for nearly every business in Cullman County — but the problem is magnified for the more limited resources and increased need of our nonprofit organizations. Now, add the test of stuffing that bus with donations at the same time you’re trying to keep it moving, and you have a sense of the uphill work before United Way of Cullman County.
The United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” annual initiative returns to Cullman County from July 15-22, and according to the organization’s executive director, Waid Harbison, the need this year is anticipated to be about 30 percent higher than the number of donations received in 2021.
Purchasing school supplies can be a financial strain for many Cullman County families, where as many as 60 percent of students receive free or reduced lunch and poverty rates are higher than in the rest of the nation. How much of a strain? The Nation Retail Federation estimated in 2021 that families with school-aged children would spend more than an average $840 on school supplies for the year — and the picture for this year, factoring in escalating inflation, will be totaled in the billions of dollars higher than last year’s national total.
This is why the “Stuff the Bus” campaign is so vital to local families, and why this year the need is more than ever. By buying and donating school items to the initiative, those who contribute to “Stuff the Bus” bridge the gap for families who can’t otherwise afford the supplies their children need for school success.
And that gap is ever-growing.
In 2021, Cullman County donated 13,463 individual items — everything from #2 pencils to graph paper — and still came up short as the school year went on. This year, the goal for individual items has increased to 17,000 items, items that will be given discretely to students who have been identified by guidance counseling teams as those in-need. If you want to help, the process is simple. Visit www.uwaycc.org/stuff-bus and you’ll find a list of needed supplies. Purchase items on the list and then refer to the website for a convenient place in the county to drop off your donation.
Or, you can make a monetary donation directly to United Way at the same site. And while you’re there, you might consider even volunteering to the organization if you find you have some personal time to share — there’s a button for that on the website, too.
The point is, if you have the means to help, your help is needed more than ever. Help keep the wheels on the bus for hundreds of Cullman families.