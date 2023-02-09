Cullman cares and it has since Jan. 24, 1877.
In the ensuing 146 years since our county was created by an act of the Alabama State Legislature, we have always been generous in times of need and emergency though myriad man-made and natural disasters.
Few disasters have reached the level of need we are seeing today after the Feb. 6 earthquakes and aftershocks in Turkey in Syria.
As of Tuesday, the death toll had risen to more than 5,000, with thousands more still buried in the rubble as rescue crews continue their efforts through raw, wintry weather conditions. More than 20,000 people were reported injured in the first 24 hours, alone.
Numerous organizations on the ground, there and in our country, are helping victims now and they need our donations.
First, as with any organization soliciting donations, do your homework to ensure that your money is going where it will be legitimately used. Donate to reputable, registered charities, and in immediate situations such as this where monetary donations are the most effective, also consider giving monthly donations for long-term recovery efforts.
If you want to help, you can check locally with your faith community and other international resources, such as the Red Cross. For more options, or to vet an unknown organization, Charity Navigator has published its own list of those helping in Turkey and Syria.
Other reputable organizations include:
The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, better known as UNICEF
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
- And also,
- , an organization that works with impoverished communities, is accepting donations that will go toward food, shelter and hygiene kits, among other items.2
The emergency and recovery efforts in these impoverished countries are ongoing, and will be for years. Our help is needed today.
