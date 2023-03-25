Sometimes the editorial position a newspaper takes about something happening in the community can be both heartening and heart-rending. This is one of those.
This year, when the team at The Cullman Times was tasked with its decision to name the newspaper’s Distinguished Citizen — the feature that tops our annual Profile section, both online and in today’s print newspaper — the process was uncharacteristically devoid of debate and the conclusion was reached in record time.
Not too long ago, our community learned that one of our most beloved educational leaders, David Wiggins, would soon be retiring from his nearly two-decade long post as principal at East Elementary. That made our decision both easy … and heartbreaking.
Easy because there are few leaders in Cullman who command the universal appeal and goodwill as does Principal Wiggins. To be even more succinct, few are the leaders who have touched and shaped so many lives, young and old, as has this one man.
And heartbreaking for the same reasons — when those reasons are coupled with retirement. No more high-fives? No more larger-than-life charisma, leadership, mentorship and energy coming from the front office? Say it’s not so.
But it is, and more, this is a retirement that is eminently deserved. Principal Wiggins has served admirably his community, his school and most importantly, his generations of students. He has built an educational facility that is a shining example of scholastic progress with teachers he has mentored, staff he has led and children he has helped positioned for success in whatever they choose to become.
More, he made it look easy.
Maybe it’s an inner-philosophy that drives him: “There are not any bad days, just bad things that happen on that day,” he has said.
Maybe it’s the natural fathering of his charges: “I’m just proud of them, wherever they go,” he has said of the career and life choices his students have made.
Maybe it’s his core compassion: “I care about them,” he has said simply about the small faces he encounters every day beginning a little after 7 a.m.
But maybe, and more likely, it is all of these things and so many more intangible characteristics that are not so easily defined.
Today, we are proud to name Principal Wiggins as our very distinguished citizen of the year.
When we turn to our community, few are those who will earn a “well done, good and faithful servant” — but this singular leader has done so. He is certainly one of the few.
