Ouch. We can do better in November, Cullman County.
The 2022 primary runoff election voter turnout was never expected to be a significant number, but when 82.91 percent of eligible voters found something better to do on Tuesday, it begs the question.
Out of Cullman’s 62,652 registered voters, 10,706 took the time to case a runoff ballot June 21. Why?
Some brains larger than ours in Alabama seem to know the answer. Maybe they do. Maybe they don’t.
One of the all-to-ready answers we’ll hear is that many of the states with the lowest turnout, including Alabama, are solidly red states where, and we quote from a publicly funded media source, “restrictive laws can hamper participation.” In Alabama, one of those “restrictive laws” generally refers to voter identification — a whole section on which the subject is expounded, including the section for “those who do “not have a Valid Photo ID,” in the state’s 2022 Voter Guide.
Other ideas for explaining why we don’t vote comes from the Harvard Library Office for Scholarly Communication’s “Five Studies on the Causes and Consequences of Voter Turnout.” America, the study recognizes, has been a democracy for a long, long time. And other democracies, which are much younger, also have much higher voter turnout rates. Are we just getting too old and finicky to cast a ballot?
The Wall Street Journal suggests that voter participation depends on which state you vote in. Fewer Americans, it seems, are likely to vote in states with less competitive races — and we concede the point, though we aren’t convinced it can account for Tuesday’s Britt-Brooks matchup.
But, really, what the experts will tell us is that after all of their research, they just don’t know the answer. They don’t know why the United States is rated near the bottom out of democratic countries for voter turnout based on voting age populace. They don’t know why in one particular general election, as many as 47 million voters stayed home when the next cycle came around.
But you know the answer, don’t you?
You know why you choose not to vote in the runoff this week. And we’d like to hear about it. Voter apathy, harassment, accessibility, restrictive practices or some other reason? Let us know. Tell us your story and we’ll listen.
One thing that we do know today is that a smaller and smaller slice of eligible voters are making important decisions for all of us by choosing who our governmental representatives will be.
That’s not the Oxford definition of democracy — “a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives” — but that’s how it’s working today. We can do better on Nov. 8.