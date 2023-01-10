Cullman City Schools is looking to get educated and we get to be the teachers.
The 2023 school year is afoot, the Christmas holidays have vanished and you don’t need many more than your 10 fingers to count the weeks until spring break. In other words, it’s time to look beyond the year-ending 11:30 a.m., May 25 dismissal date. It’s time to look to the future.
For our city schools, that future means the next several years, and Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff and other officials want help in navigating those as-yet uncharted waters.
Just how they will do that begins with our input — or, in the vernacular of educators, our “perception data” — on a number of key issues: student safety and support, technology, curriculum and assessment, employees, finances and resources, and facilities.
“It is incredibly important to gather input from stakeholders (more vernacular for anyone with an educable child, or those planning to add one of these to the family in the next few years) when planning,” Kallhoff said.
And he’s right. Parents and guardians are our children’s first teachers, but that doesn’t mean we abdicate the job once they hit the public school trail. Our perception data about how that trail should meander is important to not only school officials, but to our families and ultimately, the communities which will welcome today’s students at the end of the path.
To this end, the school district announced it will hold three community meetings in January with parents and community members “to help frame a plan and set goals for Cullman City Schools for the next five to seven years.”
Open to the public, anyone from the community can attend the individual sessions: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Terri Pines, 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at West Elementary School cafeteria and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in Cullman High School’s Tillman Hall. To gain a wider perception, district officials will also host “feedback sessions” with school employees and diverse community groups.
These are measures we strongly encourage and support. As the district plans to “present a community-driven road map to the board aligned to financial and human resources that will help … meet the needs of … student and families … for years to come,” its apparent that officials can’t do that with the community’s help.
Plan now to attend one of the three public sessions or be willing to engage if you’re part of a group asked for help. The education future of our children is vitally important, and your perceptions matter.
