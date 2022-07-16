Let’s talk numbers, and three specifically: 988.
In 2020, the United States enacted the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, advocating a nationwide three-digit number to help people experiencing a mental health or suicide crisis. That number is 988, and as of July 16, it is an active number via phone or text, and chat via Lifeline’s website, https://988lifeline.org/chat/.
A sequel to 911, dialing 988 connects people immediately to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, now named the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline, ensuring that a mental health crisis team member will address and access needs in a manner more efficient and productive than simply calling law enforcement at 911.
The National Alliance of Mental Illness calls the new lifeline a strong next step in “reimagining” mental health care in our nation — and it is that. Calling 988 is not only for those who feel suicidal, but for anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis, including substance abuse concerns. Veterans, for example, have a dedicated connection on the line, and 988 is open not just for those going through a crisis, but for family members or friends who see someone in need.
NAMI estimates that crisis counselors will be able to resolve the urgent needs of 80 percent of callers on the phone, an impressive response to those in need. The other 20 percent will have their needs answered by varied community resources.
The 988 number has been years in the making, and will prove a lifesaver. If you need it use it. But more, if you see someone in need, use it for them.
