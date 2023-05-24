Under Alabama law, “serial meetings” of governmental bodies are aptly named: Such meetings simply refer to any series of gatherings of two or more members, including:
• Meetings at which there is less than a quorum at each individual gathering, stipulating that each gathering is attended by at least one member who also attends at least one other gathering in the series.
• Meetings at which the total number of members attending two or more of the series collectively comprises a quorum.
• Meetings for which there is no notice or opportunity provided to the public in accordance within the act.
• Meetings at which the topics are those that the members expect to come before a committee or full governmental body at a later date.
• Meetings where the series of gatherings was held to circumvent Alabama’s Open Meetings Act.
• Situations at which a vote on any of the matters deliberated is taken within 7 calendar days of at least one of the meetings in the series.
Serial meetings weren’t alway part of our state’s Open Meetings Act, but since deliberations often take place at them which could or would influence future actions of the governmental body, the act was amended to include these situations.
Those technical amendments, passed in 2015, clarified the law that applies to committees and subcommittees in prohibiting serial meetings, and revised the section that assesses penalties for violations — all the better for us, members of the public, in ensuring transparency behind the deliberative processes of our state’s governmental bodies.
