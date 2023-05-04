Alabama is one of only three states that taxes groceries at the state’s normal sales tax rate — the other two are neighboring Mississippi and South Dakota. The why behind this is clear: Our state’s 4 percent sales tax puts nearly $500 million annually into the Special Education Trust Fund, a trust promoted in Montgomery as effectively inviolable.
But during our inflationary times, is there a better answer — that is, a way to alleviate family food budgets and still fund the trust? Or better, is this even the question we should be asking?
House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Dist. 53) says there is a way to do both — cut food budgets and fund the trust, though he’s light on details as this point — and other lawmakers are apparently signing on. A bill introduced by Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Dist. 10) would eventually lower the tax rate from 4 percent to 2 percent — at 1/2 percent per year — over four years.
Four years from now, then, a family would effectively save 50 cents on a $100 bag of groceries, assuming that all of the items are eligible. Even at the generous assessment of Alabama Arise, which says that the average Alabama family spends $600 per year on the state grocery tax, the outcome would be an average $6.25 per week. At that rate of progressive tax reduction, it’s hardly fair to call this a significant tax cut.
But is it also fair to promote the education trust fund as sacrosanct when lawmakers are also considering a bill to provide parents nearly $7,000 vouchers for private school education?
We understand, and even applaud, the urge of lawmakers to provide relief from the escalating costs of living in Alabama, but centering that relief on a grocery tax — and especially without making provisions to right what could become a sinking public educational ship: after all, there is a minimum cost of doing business, and public education is a business — is not what we would call even a down payment.
We applaud our lawmakers who promote aggressive measures to help ease the financial burdens of Alabama’s families. This isn’t one of those. Our legislators must do better in crafting effective, real relief for those they represent.
