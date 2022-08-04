U.S. News & World Report published a few months ago an informative story about the advantages of considering a community college education. Among those, lower costs, proximity to home, four-year college path, flexibility and workforce training topped the list.
But based on the success of a local engineering firm, we’d like to add one more: the opportunity to travel to the deepest of deep space via an internationally collaborated space telescope.
Exhibit 1: A project manager with Cullman’s General Dynamics who isn’t shy about basing the foundation of his success at the doors of Wallace State Community College.
Building the confidence of a “we can do anything” attitude into a background in machining from Wallace is the core what program manager Jeff Colvert does every day. And today, that includes such things as completing a contract for the James Webb Space Telescope.
We’ve said it here before, and we’ll say it now: A community college education from premier training schools such as Wallace are one of the best ways to build a successful future. Or, as in the words of Dr. Seuss: “Oh, the places you go.” Even to the farthest reaches of the universe.
