Parents know that some years are more of a challenge than others in getting their children outfitted for a new school year.
This is one of those.
Couple a 2023 inflationary economy with the basic needs of every school-age child and projections are that this year will surpass 2022’s USA Today-determined average back-to-school cost of $661 per child. And that’s computed with more parents bargain shopping, buying generic products and simply making do with as many of last year’s resources as possible.
This is why the United Way of Cullman County’s Stuff The Bus initiative is so important to so many families. Now in its sixth year, the annual supply drive for Cullman city and county schools is a continuous lifeline for many who simply don’t have the resources they need to send their children to school with essential supplies.
For many low-income families in Cullman County, such essentials are a financial stretch, if not a strain. This is where we, as a community, can help.
If you have the means, donating school supplies to “stuff the bus” is one way to assist. This year’s urgent list of new items — folders, binders, composition books and disinfectant wipes — is complemented by a list of lesser, but still vital needs: notebooks and paper, calculators, pencil cases, pens, pencils, erasers, art supplies, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizers, rulers, protractors, safety scissors, glue, tape, tissues and clear water bottles.
This year’s campaign, understandably given ever-tightening personal resources throughout the county, is off to a slow start, officials say. But if you can help, there are four sites at which you can leave your donations: Cullman County Courthouse, United Way of Cullman County, East Side Baptist Church and North Alabama Agriplex.
Monetary donations are also accepted and welcomed. Visit uwaycc.org/stuff-bus for information about that.
And, if you’re so inclined to go one step further, you can become personally involved as a volunteer with the project. Visit https://uwaycc.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=817517 for the range of opportunities available.
But whatever you can do, and at any level, remember that time is of the essence. The current campaign runs through Friday, July 28.
