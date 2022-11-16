It’s been dubbed the tri-demic: A sweeping influx of RSV, flu and COVID-19 that has hit many parts of the country. If you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet or a COVID-19 booster health officials are warning — don’t wait any longer.
According to the state department of public health, flu activity is already widespread in Alabama — earlier than we’ve seen in recent years.
Indeed, now there has even been a day especially designated to draw attention to the concern.
Physicians with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health are encouraging Alabamians to take part in “Flu Shot Friday” on November 18. “Flu Shot Friday” is a public information campaign to encourage every Alabamian older than 6 months to get vaccinated against the flu.
“It is definitely flu season in Alabama and the best way to protect yourself is to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, President of the Medical Association. “Alabama is currently experiencing one of the worst flu outbreaks in the country. Getting vaccinated now will provide protection during the peak of flu season.”
“The flu is one of the leading infectious causes of death in Alabama each year,” Dr. Burnestine Taylor, ADPH medical officer, Disease Control and Prevention, said. “Everyone needs to take it seriously and get vaccinated.”
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a major cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis among infants and young children.
Health officials say that masking over the last two years slowed the spread of respiratory illnesses such as flu and RSV and COVID-19 is also still circulating.
Beyond vaccinations, there are other basic steps that we can all take to help cut down on flu and other respiratory illness. Fortunately, many of these tried and true steps are the same as those we used during the height of the pandemic:
• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water. Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water.
• Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent the spread of the flu.
• Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth, and eyes.
• If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.
• If you are caring for a sick individual at home, keep them away from common areas of the house and other people as much as possible.
• The hospital emergency room is not the first line of defense for battling the flu. A visit to a primary health care physician or after-hours clinic may be necessary if symptoms warrant but the emergency room should be reserved for emergencies.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those 6 months or older to get the flu vaccine, especially those at high risk for flu complications. Those considered at high risk include people 65 years or older, young children, and people with chronic conditions such as asthma and heart disease.
Flu shots are available at county health departments throughout the state. Go to https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/flu/vaccine.html for more influenza information and a link to county health department phone numbers and addresses at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/blog/assets/countycontacts.pdf.
Please get your vaccines. Remember also that health officials say it is safe to get both COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time.
Most drug stores and private doctor’s offices, grocery store pharmacies and neighborhood clinics offer the shots and boosters and the local health department is also an option. To find a location visit www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines.
