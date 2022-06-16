The mission of Alabama’s Adult Protective Services Division is to “support and enable County Departments to protect elderly and disabled adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation, and prevent unnecessary institutionalization.”
But, really, it’s a mission for all of us.
In Alabama in 2021, APS noted more than 11,280 adults involved in reports and preventions, more than 9,400 adult abuse, neglect and exploitation reports, and 1,710 preventions. Those numbers are not insignificant, and they affect anyone who cares in any way for an elderly or disabled person.
This week, in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, it’s time to bring the mission home.
The APS Act of 1976 speaks to the abuse, neglect and exploitation of adults who are incapable of protecting themselves, or who have no one willing or able to protect them — and the responsibilities are clear. Law enforcement authorities, the Alabama Department of Human Resources, caregivers, individuals and agencies are responsible to report and investigate cases outlined in the 1976 act. Pretty much, everyone.
While this act grants wide authority to DHR — the department must receive and investigate reports of suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation, report to the court and if necessary, arrange services to protect vulnerable adults — it’s a paper tiger unless we all do our part to help.
To assist us in assisting others, the Alabama Securities Commission has outlined a few proactive questions you can ask yourself about those you care for.
Is the person in a vulnerable state of physical, mental or emotional health? Has the person distanced themselves from existing relationships or started new associations with apparent strangers? Has a new acquaintance in their life shown a strong interest in their financial status and security? Are you no longer able to speak directly with the apparent victims despite repeated attempts — or is someone speaking on their behalf? Is that person avoiding discussions about their financial status or strife?
A yes answer to these questions could indicate that the person could be in an abusive situation.
Staying in regular contact with our loved ones is one way to help prevent abuse, and it’s good for us, too: Studies indicate that both seniors and their caregivers exhibit improved mental health from the interaction.
Help those who may need a bit, or even a lot of help.
If you suspect elder abuse, call APS to report abuse, neglect, exploitation or mistreatment at (800) 458-7214.