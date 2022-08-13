Cullman’s city, town and county parks are rightly one of North Alabama’s crown jewels — you’ll read about them in the 2022-23 Fall in Love with Cullman magazine due to publish at the end of August — and an announcement Tuesday from Vinemont’s Town Council again shows us why.
Many communities plan parks, but Cullman County plans experiences — such as Vinemont’s recent approval of phase one of planned art-themed renovations to the town’s park. Based on a scaled version of Cullman’s Art Park, those renovations indicate a jungle-themed park with murals, metal-fabricated animal statues lurking in hidden spaces and a “ninja obstacle course.” Future plans include a possible beach-style volleyball court and an additional pavilion.
Or more succinctly, “something for everyone to be proud of,” in the words of Councilman Chris Thompson on Aug. 9.
And the crown adds another gem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.