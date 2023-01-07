A free media is critical to democracy, serving as a watchdog to report on government wrongdoing to protect our nation’s citizens. Without the freedoms afforded in the First Amendment, government agencies would stand unchecked. We exercise that freedom here and we should require it of a partner that asks our aid under the standard of protecting democracy. We simply cannot disregard such censorship.
Which brings us to Ukraine.
Last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a controversial piece of legislation into law which would expand the government’s regulatory power over online and print news media. The National Television and Radio Broadcasting council will now exclusively preside over media organizations and journalists in Ukraine.
The bill was drafted, according to Ukrainian legislatures, with the intent of helping the country meet the European Union’s legislative conditions for membership which Ukraine applied for last year — specifically, the requirement to offer protections for the rights of national minorities.
Ricardo Gutiérrez, general secretary of the European Federation of Journalists, told the New York Times the law contradicted European press freedom standards.
“Ukraine will demonstrate its European commitment by promoting a free and independent media, not by establishing state control of information,” Gutiérrez said.
Critics of the new law include the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine who, in September, called the bill “a step back from the standards of freedom of speech.”
The Committee to Protect Journalists called for Ukrainian lawmakers to drop the bill altogether, saying it “tightened government control over information at a time when citizens need it the most.”
We agree with these sentiments.
The new law would allow the National Television and Radio Broadcasting council to impose mandatory orders and fines as well as suspend and even shut down media outlets including print and online media, internet television and information sharing platforms such as YouTube and social networks without a court decision. The council can also block websites not registered as news organizations. Government officials argue the law will help fight Russian propaganda as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary.
We would be derelict in our duties not to point out that members of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council are appointed directly by Ukrainian government officials. That puts absolute control over news media in the hands of government appointees.
In Zelensky’s Dec. 21 address to U.S. legislators, he asserted democracy worldwide was being tested and that we should stand together. We agree with that. However, we do not feel this passage of legislation, which will surely erode press freedoms in the war torn country, puts Ukraine on a path towards democracy. To the contrary, this law appears to push Ukraine toward a level of censorship akin to that of Russia. It’s a move away from European values.
On the heels of a $45 billion United States contribution to help offset the catastrophic economic effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine which included: $11.9 billion to replenish U.S. weapons stock; $9 billion to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative meant to aide in training, equipment and intelligence support for their military; 6.98 billion to go toward U.S. European Command mission and intelligence support, pay, equipment and related activities and $300 million “for advanced nuclear reactors and advanced nuclear fuels” to increase Ukranian energy security and independence; 126.3 million to help prepare for and respond to potential nuclear and radiological incidents and much more, we cannot help but wonder if the United States could, and should, be using its influence to help guide Ukraine down a more democratic path.
