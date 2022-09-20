Since 2012, the nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating democracy, National Voter Registration Day, has inspired nearly 5 million voters to register for upcoming elections.
Celebrated every September, this year the day falls on Sept. 20, seven weeks before our nation’s mid-term elections in which all 435 seats in the House of Representative and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.
You might have heard that more than a few of those seats, including those in Alabama, will be competitive with significant results for our state and nation. But as many as 25 percent of eligible Americans are not registered to vote, 2020 U.S. Census data tells us, and each year, millions find themselves unable to vote because they missed a registration deadline, didn’t update their registration or weren’t sure how to navigate the process of registration.
The aim of National Voter Registration Day is to ensure that these things don’t stop people from going to the polls for the 2022 General Election. But it’s also a day for civic unity — an opportunity for voters of all stripes to meld into those on our American flag.
Need to update your registration, not sure you’re properly registered or know you aren’t? Alabama’s secretary of state has important online navigation tools to walk you through the processes of registration, how to vote in person or absentee and, not insignificantly, learn who the contenders are.
In Alabama you have up to 15 days to register in person, online or to postmark your request. But why wait when you’re thinking about it now — after all, that’s what Sept. 20 is all about. Visit www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/register-to-vote to get started.
