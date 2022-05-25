Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.