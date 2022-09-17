Alabama’s opioid crisis worsened over the pandemic; in 2020, drug overdose deaths increased by 20%. Since 2012, the state has had the highest opioid prescription rate per capita at 80.4 prescriptions per 100 persons.
Opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain medication such as oxycodone. Misusing these drugs leads to addiction, overdose and death.
Steps have been taken to curb the problem, such as increased funding for treatment and Naloxone distribution. Yet it remains a current issue within the state, impacting communities, families and individuals.
“Opioid addiction is a devastating problem across the nation. Residential drug rehabilitation with good detox and aftercare supports remains the best option to help anyone addicted to these drugs,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org. “Drug education and prevention have proven to be the best first line of defense.”
The Alabama Opioid Overdose Addiction Council is raising awareness about the increased number of deaths since 2020, focusing on prevention, treatment and healing.
In Alabama, there are 18 federally Certified Opioid Treatment Programs through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Most facilities work with patients receiving medication-assisted treatment, yet limited detox options exist. Opioid addiction often requires a medically managed detoxification process, followed by residential or outpatient care and adequate aftercare.
Unfortunately, there are many other barriers. Most Alabama residents must travel far distances to access detox or residential care. Individuals and families find themselves traveling to a new city, county or state. It is estimated that 27% of state residents struggle with transportation as a barrier to finding help.
Additionally, more than 35% of residents say finding a drug rehab program that fits their schedule prevents them from accessing adequate care. Not every person requires inpatient care, and this problem primarily applies to someone seeking outpatient treatment.
Finally, the stigma associated with addiction remains a significant barrier, with roughly 18% of residents describing family shame as a barrier to accessing drug rehab. Unfortunately, many people still view addiction as a moral failing when anyone could become addicted to drugs or alcohol.
Moreover, harm reduction is not as widespread in rural America as in other regions of the nation. While it has its place in preventing overdose and the spread of disease, residential drug rehab remains the best option to end the cycle of addiction. Yet, opioid dependence creates a significant barrier in convincing an addict to seek help. Withdrawal symptoms become unbearable, forcing the person to use drugs again. The solution involves early intervention with family and friends stepping in to convince the addict to attend treatment.
It is an ongoing battle in the state. Still, the Alabama Department of Mental Health offers extensive resources.
These options include resources for health care providers, drug take-back programs, Naloxone, prescription drug monitoring programs, opioid grants, and resources for families and workplaces.
At the core of it all, however, opioid prescribing and illegal opioids fuel much of the problem. These drugs are easy to become addicted to, and it does not take much to spiral out of control.
