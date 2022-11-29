Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Some clouds early with showers likely this afternoon, and a thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.