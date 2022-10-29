Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.