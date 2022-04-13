Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.