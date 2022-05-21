O.F. Richter & Sons, the longtime Cullman staple for home improvement supplies, celebrated its 75th Anniversary in business with a appreciation lunch at the store for family and customers on Friday. Read more about the “paint store” in the fall edition of Cullman Magazine.
O.F. Richter & Sons celebrates 75 years
