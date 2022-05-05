Two Cullman County Schools’ students took steps toward their futures Wednesday afternoon. At a signing ceremony, Kailey Freeman of Vinemont High School and Calvin Odom of Holly Pond High School were honored for their enlistment into the Army National Guard.
Freeman says she first felt the desire to enlist as early as middle school, but had become discouraged until receiving encouragement from SST. Matt Churchill.
Freeman is planning to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville to study biology. She chose the guard due to not wanting to postpone her active duty status, and would rather use her education to benefit her military career, as well as it serving as a springboard to her future after the military.
According to Odom, who due to his time and service has already achieved the rank of PV2, dreams of becoming a video game designer changed one day during math class.
“I don’t know what it was, but I saw a picture of a soldier in my math book and I just thought ‘No, I want to be that!’ and it just stuck with me,” Odom says.
Roy Drinkard, who was also recognized for his service and distinction of being Cullman’s oldest World War II veteran, shared advice with the students.
“You may put your life in harms way, but you do that for your country. I’m with you and I will pray for you. Just trust in God with all your heart,” Drinkard said.
Freeman offered advice to anyone considering a career in the military.
“If you have ever even thought about [joining the military], do it. You won’t regret it,” Freeman said.
Other Cullman County Schools students enlisting, but not present Wednesday include:
Ryker Gonzales of Good Hope — United States Army.
Bailey Turrentine and Dalton Wood of Hanceville High School — National Guard.
Trae Griffin of Hanceville — United States Marines.
