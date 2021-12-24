Webb Wheel was the first company to locate at the Cullman Industrial Park 40 years ago and ever since then, it’s been an integral part of the community.
This year the company is celebrating its 75th anniversary since being founded in 1946 as the Webb Corporation in Webb, Mo.
Located at 2310 Industrial Drive S.W., the Cullman plant was built in 1981 and has undergone three major expansions. Webb also has facilities in Arkansas and Indiana. In all they have close to million square foot of facilities under roof with 250 employees. As part of our 75th anniversary celebration they year Webb Wheel made a total of $75K donations to the Children’s Hospital of Alabama, Indiana and Arkansas.
Webb Wheel produces wheel end product for class 5 through 8 heavy duty vehicles which is basically school bus up through semi-truck and trailers. They manufacture brake drums, hubs and rotors using sophisticated high volume CNC equipment.
Since its beginnings in Cullman, Webb Wheel has been involved in the community. “If you’re going to be a part of the community, you need to support that community,” said President Duane Ricketts, who came to Cullman from Indiana when the facility here opened.
The charities the company supports - schools, the hospital, the Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership program, Cullman Caring for Kids and Angel Tree among them - reflects Webb Wheel’s support of employees and their families.
“We start with employees first, then go out to the community,” said Ricketts. “Our first priority is taking care of our employees, and then we want to do things for the community because that’s where they live.”
Employees also play an important role in Webb Wheel’s charitable donations. They participate in fundraising events - decided upon by a committee of employees - such as Halloween costume contests, food drives and, for Christmas, an ugly sweater competition. They also participate in community events such as litter pick up and blood drives.
Ricketts, too, gives of his time. He is on his second term of the Cullman Regional Foundation Board. “It’s important to the community to have excellent health care and we’re very fortunate to have a hospital of this quality here,” he said.
Maria Stanford, executive director of the Cullman Regional Foundation, said she relies on the support Ricketts, Webb Wheel and other businesses provide. “So many industries are giving back to the Cullman Regional Foundation to help support the healthcare heroes at Cullman Regional and the various projects we have each year,” she said. “This is a very philanthropic community and we are blessed by so many people and businesses in Cullman...this is what makes Cullman so special.”
