The Times is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2021.

Longtime Cullman residents with keen memory may remember the time, back in the late 1970s, when Ronald Reagan came to town. But when then-candidate Reagan visited Cullman, he wasn’t (yet) the president…Jimmy Carter was.

More than 40 years later, Cullman County got a second date with presidential history. This time, the guest of honor was on the other side of his time in office…but judging by the local reception he received, you’d have never known it.

For a weekend in August, Donald Trump put a bright national spotlight on Cullman. Flanked by GOP political allies both local and national, President No. 45 dropped in to make a headlining speech at a post-presidency political rally that drew thousands of supporters to the York Family Farms venue where Rock the South had taken place only a week earlier.

Year in Review: Businesses face worker shortage In 2020, a year of scaled-back public interactions took a strange toll on the local economy as well as nationwide. Government-ordered (as well as voluntary) COVID-19 protocols sent students home, limited in-person business activity, and squeezed a labor force while simultaneously infusing the lower and middle-income money supply with pandemic-prompted federal stimulus funds.

Venturing into the heart of MAGA country paid off for Trump, where Cullman County voters turned out to support him in the Nov. 2020 election in overwhelming force. Trump claimed 88.15 percent of the overall Cullman County vote last year— a figure that, somehow, only managed the fifth-place spot on the state’s county-by-county pro-Trump list. (Alabama’s top Trump-supporting county, though, is just next door: 90.37 percent of Winston County voters — the highest percentage of any county in the state — favored the president in last year’s general election.)

With the same on-brand fanfare that’s made Trump rallies such a festival-like phenomenon nationwide, the president showed up in Cullman wielding the trademark plain-language, Reagan-like candor he made famous during his 2016 campaign.

In a speech filled with memorable conservative one-liners, he even left behind a feisty zinger; a Cullman crowd-pleaser that instantly resonated nationwide — at the speed of the internet — as the newest entry in the right-leaning side of the meme universe’s ever-growing lexicon of Trump-isms.

“You know what ‘woke’ means?” he teased, perching the conservative crowd on the precipice of a high-impact punchline. “It means you’re a loser. Everything woke turns to s***.”